Tech Mahindra Stock Surges on Robust Q1 Earnings, Margin Expansion Spurs Brokerage Target Hikes

Shares of Tech Mahindra Limited rallied sharply on Friday morning after the company reported a massive 28.4% year-on-year surge in its consolidated first-quarter net profit, alongside resilient sequential margin improvement.

By 10:52 AM IST, Tech Mahindra was trading higher at ₹1,538.00 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up 1.83% from its previous close of ₹1,510.30. The stock had earlier opened strong at ₹1,540.00 and scaled an intraday peak of ₹1,562.90.

Net Profit Jumps 28%

The tech major reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,465.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking a significant 28.4% ascent from the ₹1,140.60 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year. Revenue from operations climbed 15% year-on-year to reach ₹15,605.50 crore.

However, the bottom line missed the street's aggressive expectations. A consensus estimate monitored by Bloomberg had projected a net profit of ₹1,607 crore, dragged down primarily by elevated subcontracting costs and operational expenses during the quarter. Sequentially, net profit registered a healthy growth of 8% from the ₹1,356.4 crore logged in the January-March quarter.

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Sustained Deal Momentum Drives Multi-Vertical Growth

The primary pillar supporting investor confidence was the company's strong pipeline. In constant currency terms, revenue expanded 6.6% year-on-year, propelled by a 33.3% jump in total contract values (TCV) for new deal wins, which touched $1.08 billion.

"Three consecutive quarters of deal wins exceeding $1 billion underscores the resilience of our business and the growing relevance of our offerings," said Mohit Joshi, Managing Director and CEO of Tech Mahindra.

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Joshi also noted a distinct widening of high-value engagements, pointing out that Tech Mahindra's roster of clients contributing upwards of $50 million in annual revenue grew by seven over the past 12 months. Regionally, European segments spear-headed growth with a 12.1% year-on-year acceleration.

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Tech Mahindra's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) soared 53.3% year-on-year to ₹2,264 crore, helping its EBIT margin widen by 330 basis points over last year to settle at 14.4%. Following the solid execution, the management confidently revised its FY27 exit margin aspiration up to more than 15%, compared to its earlier baseline target of exactly 15%.