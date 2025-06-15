This Tech Billionaire Overtook Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos As The Second Richest Person On Forbes List

Co-founder of Oracle Larry Ellison, 80, has surpassed business tycoons Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos to consolidate his position as the second richest in the world after Oracle's stock rallied on June 12 to suddenly infuse USD 26 billion to his net worth, according to the Forbes' ‘World’s real-time billionaires’ list 2025.

In the Forbes ‘World’s Billionaires List for 2025 in April 2025, Larry Ellison was at fourth spot with a net worth of $192 billion, which translates to an increase of USD 66.8 billion in the past two months for the tech billionaire.

The majority of this rise comes after his stock extended its rally on June 13 after its stellar earnings report, beating Wall Street expectations.

It reported adjusted earnings of USD 1.70 per share on revenue of USD 15.9 billion. The news pushed shares to USD 200/apiece at closing on June 13, reflecting confidence in the company's long-term growth and direction in the artificial intelligence space.

Meanwhile, the company has been at the forefront of United States President Donald Trump's push for AI infrastructure in the country — i.e. Project Stargate, alongside OpenAI and SoftBank.

5 Richest In World: What Is Larry Ellison's Net Worth?

At time of writing, 80-year-old Larry Ellison was worth $258.8 billion, taking his place as the second richest person in the world, following Tesla chief Elon Musk (53 years old), who retained his number one spot on the list, with net worth of $410.8 billion, it showed.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (43), who was number two, has moved down one spot at third position, with net worth of USD 235.7 billion; and Amazon's Jeff Bezos (61), currently in the news ahead of his impending marriage to Lauren Sanchez, has also slipped to the fourth spot with net worth of USD 226.8 billion, as per Forbes list data showed on June 15.