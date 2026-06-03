The United Arab Emirates defended its position as India’s second-largest crude oil supplier in May. The import volumes show New Delhi's shift back to Middle Eastern supply channels as the incentives for processing Russian crude continue to diminish.

Fresh ship-tracking data from commodity intelligence platforms shows that the UAE has widened its lead over traditional regional heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Russia comfortably held its ground as India's primary overall crude source, though its breakneck pace of market expansion showed signs of plateauing.

Russian Discounts

The driver behind the UAE’s supply is the changing economic reality on the high seas. For nearly two years, Indian state-run and private refiners aggressively bought heavily discounted Russian Urals spot cargoes following Western sanctions on Moscow.

However, tighter global enforcement of price caps paired with rising tanker insurance premiums has steadily eroded those cost advantages. With Russian crude now trading much closer to international benchmarks, the net profit margins for Indian refiners have compressed. Corporate purchase managers are returning to high-quality, operationally flexible sweet and sour grades from Abu Dhabi.

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The operational durability of the UAE-India oil corridor is further supported by institutional arrangements between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi. Under the bilateral CEPA, Indian refiners enjoy highly predictable logistics terms with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

Also, ongoing pilot frameworks that allow local oil companies to settle crude transactions in Indian Rupees instead of U.S. dollars have eliminated expensive currency conversion friction. Thus, insulating Indian buyers from international foreign exchange volatility while ensuring a steady, uninterrupted flow of energy.

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By balancing long-term UAE term contracts with opportunistic Russian spot purchases, India has insulated its domestic fuel retail market from wild global price swings.