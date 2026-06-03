Uday Kotak's 'Wake Up Call' Message To India Inc As Google Raises $80 Billion

The Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, in a pointed message to India Inc stated that Google's $80 billion additional fundraise should be considered a wake up call for India Inc.

Comparing listed Indian companies and Google, the veteran banker noted that the Sundar Pichai led tech mammoth is not only as cash surplus company but also boasts of having nearly the equivalent of total profits and market cap of all listed companies in India combined.

"Google, which is cash surplus, just announced an additional capital raise of $80 bn," Kotak penned in a X post, while adding that, "Google's annual profit is $160 bn, last quarter $62 bn, and market cap $4.5 trillion. That is close to the total profits and market cap of all Indian listed companies put together."

Further, he warned Indian corporate leaders stating that: "It's a wake-up call to all companies to invest in the future, whatever the present may be. Now that IPL is done and dusted, time for India to focus on the business of business."

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Alphabet has announced plans to raise up to $80 billion in equity to fund its artificial intelligence (AI) expansion, which analysts consider as the largest equity fundraising exercise ever undertaken by a firm.

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The fundraising includes a $10 billion share sale to Berkshire Hathaway, the investment group long associated with Warren Buffett.

Alphabet, Google's parent firm, noted the proceeds would be used to expand its AI computing infrastructure as demand for its AI products and services continues to outpace available capacity.

"AI is driving an expansionary moment for Alphabet," the company said, while adding that it was scaling investments to support growing demand from both enterprises and consumers.