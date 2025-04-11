Undoing Error of Past: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Set To Unveil New 'Foolproof' Liquor Policy

In a bold move that could transform how liquor is sold and regulated in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced plans for a brand-new excise policy — one that she says will be “foolproof,” transparent, and rooted in both fiscal responsibility and social awareness.

The announcement marks a significant shift just two months after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept into power in Delhi, ending nearly a decade of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governance.

One of the major talking points during the BJP’s campaign was the controversy surrounding AAP’s 2021-22 excise policy, which had come under fire for alleged corruption and mismanagement.

Learning From A Controversial Past

Back in November 2021, the AAP-led government launched a dramatic revamp of the capital’s liquor trade, stepping back from the business entirely and handing operations over to private players. The goal? To boost competition, improve service, and bring in more revenue.

However, things didn’t go as planned. In July 2022, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena called for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities. Just a month later, the AAP government scrapped the policy and returned to the old model — where state-run corporations handled all liquor sales.

The Current Scene

Since that rollback, liquor sales in Delhi have been run by four government corporations through about 700 outlets. While this setup has kept things relatively stable, critics say it’s inefficient and lacks the competitive edge needed to maximize both revenue and consumer satisfaction.

Now, with a clean slate, the new BJP-led administration wants to strike the right balance — avoiding the pitfalls of the past while crafting a smarter, more accountable policy.

What’s Next

Speaking to PTI, CM Rekha Gupta laid out her vision for the future: a transparent policy safeguards public interest, and also contributes meaningfully to state revenue.

“There are states in India where excise policies are running well,” she said. “We’ll take inspiration from the best of them.”

Earlier this week, the Chief Minister convened a review meeting with top officials from the Excise Department to start shaping the new framework. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), her office reaffirmed the government’s commitment to crafting a system that works — both on paper and on the ground.