UP International Trade Show 2025: PM Modi Pushes ‘Chip to Ship’ Make in India Mission

At the UP International trade show, PM Narendra Modi emphasised on shipbuilding, next-gen GST reforms under the 'Make In India' mission. | Image: x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted India's push for self-reliance, stressing the government's focus on shipbuilding and semiconductor manufacturing, underlining the 'Make In India' vision.

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday, September 24 pushed for home-grown manufacturing by emphasizing on centre's focus on shipbuilding and semiconductor manufacturing under India's long-term goal of becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show in Noida, PM Modi said, "The government is putting a lot of effort under 'Make In India' initiative. We want everything from chip to ship to be manufactured in India."

On September 25, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, approved a comprehensive package of Rs.69,725 crore to revitalize India’s shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem.

On the other hand, PM Modi also highlighted that Uttar Pradesh will empower the nation with a semiconductor facility.

"The government has decriminalised many such rules under which cases were filed against people for making even smallest of mistakes in business," he said.

Over 40,000 compliances have been eliminated, and hundreds of rules that previously led to legal cases over minor business errors have been decriminalized.

Talking about India's next-gen GST reforms, PM Modi noted that, "Stakeholders have experienced three distinct phases—pre-GST, post-GST, and now the next-generation GST reforms—and emphasized the significant difference they have made."