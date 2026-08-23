US President Donald Trump made more than 1000 securities trades in the month of June. The total estimated value of the June transactions lies between $78.1 million to $263.1 million. The transactions were mainly about buying and selling across major corporates, ETFs and tech equities throughout the month.

According to the official disclosure by the US Office Of Government Ethics on August 22 that outlines financial ranges rather than exact figures, the largest single transaction recorded was a June 22 sale of shares in a Vanguard Group Inc exchange-traded fund, valued between $5-$25 million.

In addition to that, he also bought the shares of Palantir Technologies, acquiring between $1,001 and $15,000 worth on June 3. He then sold a portion worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on June 16, followed by a larger sale of between $5,00,00 - $1 million on June 18.

Later in the month, he bought additional Palantir shares on June 23 and June 24, following the announcement of a US-Iran peace deal on June 14.

Advertisement

Berkshire Hathaway is also on the list. Trump bought $1 million and $5 million of Berkshire Hathaway on June 18 and then sold a smaller amount on June 24. On June 18, he sold between $1 million and $5 million of Meta and later in the month bought smaller amounts.

The other major names that made it to the list of filings are Visa, Mastercard, Cintas, Coinbase and Home Depot.

Advertisement

In 2025, Trump made massive 21,000 securities trades, in one of the most active trading periods. The total value of trades made during this year was between $600 million - $1.86 billion. In fact, it occasionally showed buying and selling of the same security on the same day.

The White House emphasised that Trump's investments are independently handled and thus there’s no conflict of interest.

In fact his son Eric Trump, the executive vice president of Trump's Organisation said that the assets were in a blind trust.

“All holdings are maintained in discretionary accounts and invested through computer-based model portfolios that automatically replicate recognised indexes, such as the Schwab 1000,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement.