US President Donald Trump To Enter Mobile Device Markets? Smartphone Prices To Start From Rs...

The Trump Organization has launched a self-branded mobile service as well as a smartphone worth $499 (or more than Rs 42,000), called Trump Mobile.

This highlights Trump's new efforts to attract conservative customers with a wireless service positioned as an alternative to major telecom providers, a Reuters report said.

Trump Mobile: Details

"We are going to be introducing an entire package of products where people can come and they can get telemedicine on their phones for one flat monthly fee, roadside assistance on their cars, unlimited texting to 100 countries around the world," the Reuters report cited the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., announcing the product at Trump Tower in New York.

While the Trump family has long been known for its real estate empire, luxury hotels, and gold resorts, it has also ventured into newer arenas like digital media as well as cryptocurrency.

Trump Organization

The Trump Organization is the main holding entity for most of the businesses owned by the US President.

The company said that ahead of Trump's inauguration the control of the company was handed to his children, replicating the arrangement from his first term.

However, there are still certain concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Trump's New Smartphone

According to the Reuters report, the new smartphone will be available from September and a $47.45 per month subscription plan and its details have been added to the new network.

The entity managing President Trump's trademarks, known as DTTM Operations, has filed applications to use his name and the term "T1" for telecom-related services.

Who Is Trump Competing With?