Published 11:29 IST, September 15th 2024
USFDA cites various manufacturing lapses at Zydus Lifesciences' Jarod plant
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) noted that the drug maker failed to investigate contamination identified in drug products at its Jarod-based plant in Vadodara district.
- Republic Business
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BioMarin's dwarfism therapy gets USFDA nod | Image: FDA
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:29 IST, September 15th 2024