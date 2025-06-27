Vodafone Idea Share Price: Why VI Shares Surged 15% In 5 Days – Know Reason

The shares of telecom operator Vodafone Idea surged 15 per cent in five trading sessions after renewed support by centre towards maintaining a three-player market, possible government relief on AGR dues and fund-raising efforts.

Vodafone Idea's stock price in trade on Friday, June 27, 2025, surged 4.05 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 7.55 apiece.

Earlier this week, the Gandhinagar-headquartered firm was looking to raise Rs 25,000 crore in loans to restrengthen its current network to make sure it has a competitive standing against players like Reliance Jio, and Bharti Airtel.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to lead a consortium of lenders, with the loan likely to comprise both domestic and foreign borrowings and carry a tenure of about 10 years.

Earlier, the company's plans to raise funds aided by Kumar Mangalam Birla did not come to fruition as a result of weak financial and dues to the government.

However, if tables turn around a successful loan agreement would support Vodafone Idea in infusing fresh funds as part of its capital expenditure and bolster its expansion, key components of its turnaround strategy.

Investor sentiment has also been buoyed by speculation that the government may offer relief on Vodafone Idea’s Rs 84,000 crore in dues, which include adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities.

Reports suggest that authorities are considering extending the repayment period from six to twenty years. However, in an exchange filing dated June 24, 2024, the company clarified that it had not received any formal communication from the government on the matter and would disclose any developments as required.

Earlier in May, the Vodafone Idea board approved plans to raise Rs 20,000 crore through a combination of equity and debt. The latest reports of bank-led loan discussions point to additional funding efforts underway. In April, the government converted spectrum-related dues into equity, increasing its stake in the company to 48.99 per cent.

In a strategic move to expand its technological capabilities, Vodafone Idea last-week inked a pact with US-based AST SpaceMobile to introduce direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity in India.

This collaboration is expected to enhance coverage in remote regions and forms a part of the telecom company’s broader digital transformation agenda.