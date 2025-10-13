Vodafone Idea Stock Falls 2% As Supreme Court Postpones Hearing On AGR Dues Case

On Monday, Vodafone Idea's stock price fell approximately 2% following the Supreme Court's decision to postpone the hearing of the company's challenge to pay Rs 9,450 crore in additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The postponement came at the request of the Central government, which sought additional time to clarify its position.

Originally scheduled for October 6, the hearing was rescheduled after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), represented by India’s Solicitor General, requested more time. The Supreme Court emphasized the need for the government to adopt a clear stance on the matter. Vodafone Idea’s legal counsel raised no objections to the delay, lightheartedly noting they welcomed the chance to enjoy the Diwali festivities.

The court has now set October 27 as the new date for the hearing, following the Diwali holiday. This development adds to the uncertainty surrounding Vodafone Idea’s financial obligations in the ongoing AGR dues dispute.