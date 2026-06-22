Why Chrome Production Is Critical To SpaceX’s Success

In a move to reduce external dependence for critical minerals, the United States has began the production of chrome, which is a critical element in SpaceX takeoffs, and jet engines, ending a 20-year-long manufacturing hiatus.

SpaceX rockets are known to utilise nearly 4,000 tons of chromium. This critical material is key for a successful launch as during a rocket's return into Earth's atmosphere, compression of the air creates temperatures soaring past 800°C, chromium gives the stainless steel alloy an exceptionally high melting point and keeps it structurally stable at temperatures up to 820°C to 870°C.

Meanwhile, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched 24 Starlink satellites from California today.

The Tariff-Play Behind Chrome Production Revival In US

AMG Critical Materials opened a $15 million, 6,500-ton capacity metal chrome plant in New Castle, Pennsylvania. This facility is credited for the production of chrome metal, utilising the aluminothermic process for aerospace and industrial applications. Earlier, the US was reliant on Russia and China for chromium.

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Chromium is also a crucial chemical element alloyed into the 300-series stainless steel (specifically 304L) that forms the entire structure of the rocket. Further, Chromium, combined with nickel, alters the atomic arrangement of the steel into an austenitic crystalline structure. This specific atomic geometry ensures that instead of weakening, the steel actually gains up to 50% more strength and toughness

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