Why Delhi Halted Its End-of-Life Vehicle Crackdown After Public Outcry

On July 1, 2025, Delhi began enforcing a stringent rule wherein petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel ones over 10 years would be barred from refuelling at fuel stations. | Image: Pixabay

In a dramatic turn of events, the Delhi government has temporarily halted its aggressive crackdown on aging vehicles, following widespread public backlash and mounting legal concerns. The move to stop older vehicles from refueling—meant to tackle pollution—drew sharp criticism for treating all old cars the same, regardless of how well they were maintained.

What was the Policy?

On July 1, 2025, Delhi began enforcing a stringent rule wherein petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel ones over 10 years would be barred from refuelling at fuel stations. The objective of this move was to clean up the capital’s toxic air by taking “end-of-life” vehicles (ELVs) off the roads.

Consequences after crackdown

The rollout ran into trouble almost immediately. Within two days, the plan drew strong criticism from vehicle owners, petrol pump staff, and legal experts. Many pump workers didn’t know how to check a vehicle’s age, and ANPR systems weren’t set up everywhere. Most frustratingly, even well-kept cars—some rarely used—were turned away just because of their registration year.

Social media backlash

People voiced their frustration on social media and in the news, calling the decision hasty and not well planned. Many asked why all older vehicles were being banned when many of them are still in good condition and meet pollution standards.

Meanwhile, petrol pump operators were uncertain about what the law required of them, and worried that turning away customers might get them into legal trouble or put them at odds with the authorities.

Legal pressure mounts

Delhi’s High Court soon stepped in, demanding clearer guidelines. Judges questioned whether vehicles parked on private property or being used within legal limits should be impounded. The court also pressed for a streamlined process for releasing seized vehicles, if the crackdown continued.

What's the outcome?

Faced with operational chaos and a legal challenge, the Delhi Transport Department opted to pause the crackdown due to a public outcry and concerns about its fairness and implementation.

What's the way ahead?

Authorities now plan to bring in an updated version of the policy with clearer guidelines, better use of technology, and stronger public communication. The focus will be on telling the difference between vehicles that are actually unfit to run and those that are just old.

Roles of petrol pump staff, traffic police, and transport officials will be explained more clearly. The process for filing appeals and getting seized vehicles released will also be made easier.