Why Delhi Says the Refuel Ban on End-of-Life Vehicles Needs Rethinking

The Delhi government has formally requested the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to keep in abeyance its directive that bans refuelling of end-of-life (EoL) vehicles at fuel stations across the city, citing significant operational and infrastructure challenges.



In a letter addressed to the commission, Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa acknowledged the government’s commitment to phasing out older, more polluting vehicles, but urged caution in implementing the measure immediately.

The policy, which came into force on July 1, 2025, prohibits fuel stations in Delhi from refueling petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years. Enforcement relies on Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at fuel stations to identify EoL vehicles.



However, Minister Sirsa highlighted in his letter that "several critical operational and infrastructural challenges" emerged as soon as the rule was enforced. He argued that immediate implementation could be “premature and potentially counterproductive,” given that owners might circumvent the ban by fueling their vehicles in neighboring districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.



“This could even foster an illegal cross-border fuel market, further worsening the problem,” Sirsa wrote.



He also pointed out that the ANPR systems essential for enforcement have not yet been installed or integrated in neighboring states. “So far as our knowledge is concerned, neighbouring districts have not yet started installation of ANPR cameras at fuel stations,” the letter noted, complicating any coordinated approach. Despite the challenges, Sirsa reaffirmed the Delhi government’s alignment with the CAQM’s broader objective of reducing air pollution.



He highlighted the city’s comprehensive Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025, which includes deregistering older vehicles and enforcing existing bans per directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court.



The CAQM’s overall plan aims to expand these refuelling restrictions to Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Sonipat from November 1, 2025, with full National Capital Region (NCR) implementation targeted for April 1, 2026.



Sirsa’s letter calls for a more carefully staged rollout to ensure the policy is effective across the entire NCR and avoids unintended consequences that could undermine the fight against air pollution.



Also Read: New Fund Eyes India’s Services Surge—Is It Your Next Investment?