Why HCL Tech Shares Are Surging Today

Shares of HCL Technologies jumped as much as 6% on July 3, 2026, extending their early morning gains and emerging as the top gainer on the Nifty 50, after the IT services company announced a $1.14 billion strategic deal with a Europe-headquartered Fortune Global 50 company.

The stock emerged as one of the top performers on the Nifty IT index, as investors welcomed the multi-year contract as a sign that demand for large-scale, AI-led transformation projects remains resilient despite a cautious global technology spending environment.

The deal hasn’t been disclosed but reports suggest that the customer could be Mercedes-Benz.

The contract is valued at $1.14 billion and will run from July 2026 to December 2031, spanning roughly 5.5 years, with an option to extend the partnership for a further five years. Notably, HCLTech described the deal as entirely new business, marking it as one of the company's major client wins in the digital transformation space.

Investor sentiment has also been bolstered by the company's recent acquisition of a 10.5% stake in sovereign AI startup Sarvam AI to boost its footprint in enterprise-specific solutions.

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With this win, HCL Tech strengthens its position in the large-deal segment at a time when IT majors are competing intensely for big-ticket, AI-driven engagements. The deal is likely to bolster investor confidence in the company's revenue visibility over the next several years, even as the broader sector navigates uncertain global spending patterns.

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