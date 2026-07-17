Wipro Stock Slips 2% As Muted Q1 Earnings, Weak September Guidance Disappoint Street Investors
Wipro Limited's share price slipped by more than 2% in morning trade on Friday, July 17, 2026, hitting an intraday low of ₹173.55 on the NSE. The slide follows the IT major's muted Q1 FY27 earnings report, which showed severe operating margin compression to a 15-quarter low of 16% alongside soft revenue guidance for the upcoming quarter.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Shares of Wipro Limited fell over 2% on Friday morning after India’s fourth-largest software services exporter reported disappointing operating margins and a cautious guidance band for the September quarter.
By 10:33 AM IST, Wipro was trading at ₹175.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down 1.32% from its previous close of ₹177.74. The IT stock opened weak at ₹173.55, which remained its intraday low for the first hour of trading.
The main reason for the stock's correction was a contraction in profit. Wipro’s IT services operating margin dropped by 130 basis points sequentially to 16%, down from 17.3% in the prior quarter. This marks the company's lowest operating margin configuration in nearly four years.
Chief Financial Officer Aparna Iyer stated that the compression stemmed heavily from annual employee wage hikes and investments for long-term digital growth. Management expects full margin recovery to take several quarters. Net profit for the June-ended quarter came in virtually flat, inching up just 0.6% year-on-year to ₹3,352 crore, missing standard Bloomberg and Reuters analyst estimates.
Advertisement
Subdued Q2 Revenue Guidance
Compounding the margin stress, Wipro guided for constant-currency revenue growth between minus 1.5% and plus 0.5% for the July-September quarter. This outlook shows that global enterprise clients continue to hold back on discretionary tech spending amid macroeconomic uncertainties.
"Wipro's Q1 performance disappointed due to the 140-basis-point sequential decline in margins and revenue guidance that came in below expectations," brokerage firm Jefferies noted, adjusting its revenue and profit estimates downwards by 2-5% for the FY27-29 cycle.
Advertisement
Dividend Yield and Large Deal Order Book
Defending the company's capital allocation layout, Wipro’s board declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share, establishing July 27, 2026, as the eligibility record date.
Despite a 2.4% sequential decline in overall bookings, large-deal inflows showed a bright spot. Large deal bookings increased by 12.9% quarter-on-quarter to secure $1.63 billion across 13 major client agreements. While research institutions like Nomura noted that a healthy 5% projected dividend yield will likely establish a hard technical floor for the stock price, near-term capital appreciation will remain capped until organic revenue lines pick up some pace.