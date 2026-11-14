Your Next Office Will Feel More Like An Experience Than A Workplace | Here’s Why

Mumbai: India's workplace is undergoing the biggest transformation in decades, driven by hybrid work models, next-generation technology, and changing expectations around flexibility, sustainability, and employee well-being. From hybrid-ready offices and ergonomic furniture to smart building technology and sustainable infrastructure, workplace design, office furniture, workplace infrastructure, smart workplace technology and future workspace solutions are now about productivity, well-being and talent retention.

The ecosystem shaping the future, with architects, interior designers, corporate real estate professionals, facility managers, technology providers, manufacturers and workplace strategists, is coming together to exchange ideas and set the agenda for the future.

The momentum aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has pushed for Digital India, Make in India and smart, future-ready infrastructure. As PM Modi has often stressed, India's rise will be driven by innovation and a modern workforce, and the modern workplace is where that vision is taking shape.

ORGATEC India 2026, India's only dedicated trade exhibition for workplace design, office furniture and workplace technology, organised by Koelnmesse Pvt Ltd, returns for the second edition from November 19 to 21 in Mumbai. Rising investment in commercial real estate and premium offices is supporting demand, with India's office furniture market projected to reach USD 8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.52% from 2026 to 2031.

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Over 100 brands from 10 countries will showcase ergonomic furniture, modular workstations, interiors, acoustics, lighting, flooring and smart building systems. Over 11,000 trade visitors are expected, with pre-registrations from 20 countries, including Australia, China, Georgia, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mali, the Netherlands, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkiye, the UAE, the UK and the USA.

The show will be presented under the theme WorkNXT - Design × Technology × Experiences, following 6 stages of workplace development, from design, specification and procurement through to Building, The operation and experience, linking early decisions on layouts, materials and systems with office performance once occupied. Managing Director Milind Dixit (India & SAARC, Koelnmesse Pvt Ltd) said, "With ORGATEC India, we want to create a platform that reflects the changing needs of the workplace industry and encourages new thinking. WorkNXT brings design, technology and experience into one conversation, giving industry professionals an opportunity to exchange ideas, discover new solutions and build relationships that can shape the future of workplaces in India."

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According to CBRE, India's office sector posted record absorption for any 9-month period in January-September 2026, at about 66.4 million sq. ft., up 8% year-on-year across the top 9 cities. The global capability centres leased about 28 million sq. ft., up 16% year-on-year and around 42% of total absorption. CBRE's 2026 India Office Occupier Survey also found 77% of occupiers expect their India office portfolios to expand over the next two years. As GCCs and other occupiers build and upgrade offices, decisions on furniture, lighting, acoustics, technology and facility management are being made together, which is the conversation ORGATEC India is designed to host.

The exhibition is supported by the Council for Realty Infrastructure & Services Promotion (CRISP), Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council of India (ESC), Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Integrated Building Automation Community (INBAC) and Manufacturers' Association for Information Technology (MAIT).

Representing diverse segments of the built environment and technology ecosystem, the associations will contribute industry expertise, strengthen cross-sector engagement and support the adoption of progressive workplace practices. INBAC Association President Sakhee Chandrayan said, "As buildings become increasingly connected, the integration of automation, energy management and intelligent systems will play a significant role in improving building performance and operational efficiency. ORGATEC India provides an important platform for bringing together the workplace, building automation and smart infrastructure communities. We see this exhibition as an opportunity to encourage greater industry collaboration, exchange technical knowledge and highlight the role of integrated technologies in shaping smarter, more sustainable built environments."