Published 08:04 IST, September 20th 2024
Zomato registers 100% growth in brand value, MakeMyTrip enters list of top Indian firms
Zomato doubled its value owing to reducing friction for customers, as per 'Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Indian Brands' report.
- Republic Business
- 3 min read
Reported by: Business Desk
Zomato registers 100% growth in brand value, MakeMyTrip enters list of top Indian firms | Image: Republic Business
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
08:04 IST, September 20th 2024