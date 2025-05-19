Zydus Wellness Q4 Net Profit Rises 14.4% to Rs 171.9 Crore; Announces Rs 6 Dividend

Zydus Wellness Ltd on Monday reported a 14.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 171.9 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, driven by strong performance of its food and nutrition as well as personal care segments. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 150.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 910.6 crore, as compared to Rs 778 crore in the year-ago period, Zydus Wellness Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 740.5 crore, as compared to Rs 632.2 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The board of the company has approved the sub-division of its stock with one equity share of face value of Rs 10 to be split into five equity shares of face value Rs 2 each, subject to shareholders' approval.

With the continued thrust on marketing initiatives, several key brands including Nutralite, Glucon-D, Everyuth, and Nycil continued to perform well during the quarter, the company said.

For 2024-25, consolidated net profit was at Rs 346.9 crore, as compared to Rs 266.9 crore in 2023-24, it added. The company's FY25 consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,708.9 crore, compared to Rs 2,327.8 crore in FY24, it added.

The food and nutrition segment maintained its upward trajectory, registering quarterly growth of 15.4 per cent and 13 per cent growth for FY25.

The personal-care segment continued to demonstrate strong performance, achieving notable double-digit growth of 22.5 per cent for the quarter and 33.4 per cent growth for FY25, the company added.