100 In Just 36 Balls: 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Third-Fastest Century In IPL History

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed the fastest hundred of IPL 2026, reaching the three-figure mark off 36 deliveries against SunRisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. It is also the third-fastest hundred in IPL history.

Notably, this is Sooryavanshi's second IPL hundred. He now holds the record for both the fastest and second-fastest hundreds by an Indian in IPL history, achieved off 35 and 36 balls respectively.

Sooryavanshi, who turned 15 in March, celebrated his 36-ball hundred with a heart gesture.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his 36-ball hundred with a heart gesture

His 35-ball ton against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 remains the fastest hundred by an Indian in IPL history, with only Chris Gayle's record-setting 30-ball century for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 ahead of it on the all-time list.

Advertisement

‘Sooryavanshi Special’

In a post on X, Rajasthan Royals said, “Rajasthan, this Sooryavanshi special is for YOU!”

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin praised the prodigy, saying, “He can climb up the leaderboard, he can hit the first ball for 6, he can hit all bowling types & now he can reverse sweep as well. Vaibhav’s exceptional talent is on display, but don’t discount his game awareness.”

Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi