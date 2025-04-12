14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Feels Heat Of IPL, Faces Pacer Jofra Archer During Rajasthan Royals Net Practice | WATCH

IPL 2025: Ahead of the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi faced off against his RR teammate against fast bowler Jofra Archer during the net practice.

During the IPL 2025 mega-auction, the Royals roped in Suryavanshi for a hefty amount of Rs 1.1 crore. The Rajasthan-based franchise and Delhi Capitals (DC) came into a bidding war to rope in the youngster. However, it was RR who had the last laugh at the auction. Suryavanshi also became the youngest cricketer ever to be sold at an IPL auction. However, the youngster still hasn't gotten the chance to play in the 18th season of the ongoing cash-rich tournament.

Rajasthan Royals took their official social media handle to share the clip of the net practice, where Archer bowled against Vaibhav. In the video, it is seen, the young batter struggled in the first delivery. However, Suryavanshi gained momentum later and smashed the English pacer at net practice.

"Vaibhav vs Archer. Where else if not the IPL?," RR wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) while sharing the video.

Watch The Video

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has played five first-class cricket, scoring 100 runs at a strike rate of 63.29. In the List A, the young batter scored 132 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 110.00 and has an average of 22.00.

On the other hand, Archer has picked up five wickets in his five IPL 2025 matches at an economy rate of 10.11. The English pacer appeared in 45 IPL matches and took 53 wickets with an economy rate of 7.70.

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, April 13, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR Hold Seventh Place In IPL 2025 Standings