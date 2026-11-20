Wellington: Henry Nicholls remained unbeaten on 146 while Glenn Phillips scored 118 as New Zealand reached 317/6 at lunch on Day 2 of the first Test against India in Wellington. Phillips and Nicholls shared a 216-run sixth-wicket partnership after India reduced the hosts to 70/5.

Nicholls remained unbeaten on 146 off 302 deliveries, while Nathan Smith was batting on 13 off 41 balls as New Zealand added 74 runs and lost one wicket in the morning session.

The highlight of the session was Phillips' maiden century against India in Test cricket. He scored 118 off 216 deliveries, including 14 boundaries, before being dismissed by Akash Deep at 286/6 in the 94th over. His dismissal ended a crucial 216-run sixth-wicket partnership with Nicholls, which revived New Zealand's innings after India had reduced them to 70/5 on the opening day.

Phillips' century also marked a significant milestone, as he became the first player to score centuries against India in all three formats of international cricket in the same calendar year.

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Nicholls, meanwhile, continued to hold one end together and brought up his 12th Test century. He had resumed Day 2 unbeaten on 113 and added another 33 runs during the morning session to take his score to 146. His innings included 16 boundaries.

Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl, with the visitors making an impressive start through their pace attack.

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Jasprit Bumrah dismissed New Zealand skipper Tom Latham for a duck in the opening over, while Anshul Kamboj removed Devon Conway for four. Akash Deep then dismissed Rachin Ravindra for 15 before Bumrah struck twice to remove Daryl Mitchell for one and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell for five, reducing New Zealand to 70/5.

Nicholls and Phillips subsequently steadied the innings with a patient yet effective partnership, taking the hosts past the 200-run mark before finishing the opening day at 243/5.

For India, Bumrah has been the leading wicket-taker with three wickets, while Akash Deep has claimed two and Kamboj has picked up one. At lunch on Day 2, Bumrah had figures of 3/75, Akash Deep 2/45 and Kamboj 1/69. New Zealand will look to build on their recovery in the remaining sessions and push towards a substantial first-innings total, while India will aim to dismiss the lower order quickly.

Earlier on Day 1, Nicholls and Phillips produced a remarkable recovery for New Zealand after India reduced the hosts to 70/5, guiding them to 243/5 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday.

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl, a decision that initially appeared to work in the visitors' favour as their pace attack made early inroads.

The hosts lost their first five wickets for just 70 runs, but Nicholls and Phillips displayed patience and resilience to rebuild the innings. While Nicholls anchored the partnership with a composed century, Phillips adopted an attacking approach and put the Indian bowlers under pressure through his strokeplay and quick running between the wickets.