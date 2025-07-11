GOOD News For Team India; 'Injured' Rishabh Pant Likely to Start Day 2 as Wicketkeeper at Lord's: REPORT

India vs England: There was panic in the Indian dressing room on Thursday when Rishabh Pant left the field in pain on the opening day of the Lord's Test. It was understood that he had hurt his index finger and Dhruv Jurel was donning the gloves. Since the time Pant left the field, there have been speculations over his fitness as he is a crucial member of the side and has been in ominous form. But now, we are confident that Pant would be donning the gloves right from the start of the second day at Lord's.

Pant Faced Balls in Net

As per a report by a TOI journalist, Pant was spotted having a chat with former India coach Ravi Shastri before he put on the gloves to have a bat in the nets. He actually faced a few balls from assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak.

Unfortunately, he did not feel comfortable, but the fact that he put on his gloves is a positive. It would now be interesting to see if he starts keeping from the start of Day 2.

Can Jurel Bat if Pant Cannot?

No this cannot happen. In that case, India would miss one batter as the ICC rules do not permit it.

As per the ICC's announcement last month, "A player who suffers a serious injury on the field of play at any time after the match has started (including any pre-match warm-up period) may be replaced for the remainder of the match by a fully participating like-for-like player."