Shubman Gill Set to Replace Rohit Sharma as India's ODI Captain?

India's Next ODI Captain: Shubman Gill has been ominous touch in red-ball cricket and is slowly but surely settling into the role of a leader. While this is happening in England, a couple of journalists claimed that Gill is going to become the ODI captain as well in the near future. While there is no confirmation on that, the posts claiming this have gone viral.

On the Grapevine

In fact, a report claims Gill and not Rohit would be leading the side in the 2027 ODI World Cup as well. Some other reports deny the claim. As of now, there is no official confirmation on this of any kind. For the unversed, the Indian team is set to travel to Australia later in the year for a limited-overs series.

One should not be surprised over this as the rumours had started doing the rounds ever since Rohit opted out of the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at SCG.

Gill's Rise in ODI's

Before establishing himself in the longer format, Gill had already cemented his spot in the limited-overs sides with his ability to get runs consistently. In 2023 and 2024, he had a solid run as an opener for India in ODIs. He was also part of the triumphant Champions Trophy team in 2025. In 55 ODIs, Gill has amassed 2775 runs at a staggering average of 59.03.