'A Core Trio Of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, And Hardik Pandya': CSK Tipped To Make Rapid Overhaul, MI Captain Dubbed To Switch Sides

IPL 2026: The 6th IPL crown has eluded the Mumbai Indians once again as they failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs this campaign. Captain Hardik Pandya's disappointing leadership attracted a lot of criticism and he has been linked with a move away from MI. CSK have been touted as one of the potential teams for any kind of future trade.

Will Hardik Pandya Join CSK Ahead Of IPL 2027?

Hardik's blockbuster homecoming to Mumbai in 2024 hasn't panned out the way both parties would have hoped. MI last lifted the IPL title in 2020 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and since then they have struggled to hit the ground running. Hardik's display was not up to the mark, and he has now been linked with a move to the Chennai Super Kings.

Former CSK player Subramaniam Badrinath wants CSK to trade Hardik with Shivam Dube and Ayush Mhatre going the opposite way. On his YouTube channel, he said, "If I am MI, I would trade Hardik for Shivam Dube and Ayush Mhatre from CSK. A core trio of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Hardik Pandya will take the CSK brand to a different level. There is also no set rule that Samson has to be made the CSK captain. If Hardik demands captaincy, I would make him CSK's captain because of his excellent relationship with MS Dhoni."

Both Mumbai and CSK didn't finish in the top four and some big changes could be in line for both teams ahead of IPL 2027. CSK have now failed to make it to the playoffs for three consecutive seasons and added to that , MS Dhoni's future has been a raging debate.

Advertisement

The 44 year old didn't feature in a single IPL match and his future remains uncertain.