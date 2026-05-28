'We Don't Want What Happened To PBKS...': Rajasthan Royals Put On Notice By Jofra Archer Ahead Of Gujarat Titans Tie

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals will fight against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL Qualifier 2 for a place in the final. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 29-ball 97 propelled RR towards a huge win against Sunrisers Hyderabad and now they are bracing up for another challenge on Friday.

Jofra Archer Fires Warning To Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan had looked to be one of the early contenders for the playoffs. But a number of consecutrive loses had put them on the brink of an exit. They left it late and a win over Mumbai Indians in their last group stage game secured a 4th place finish, guaranteeing them a place in the Eliminator.

With Punjab Kings losing seven matches on the trot, Jofra Archer fired a warning, insisting they don't want to face what happened to PBKS this season.

"Every game at a time. I think we are at our peak, well, I don't want to say peaking, and we're going in the right direction at the right time. We don't want what happened to Kings XI [PBKS] to happen to us. So I think we're on the right path. Everyone chipping in every game, and that's the important part."

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Rajasthan haven't lifted the IPL since they did it in the opening season in 2008 under the legendary Shane Warne. The Royals are now just two victories away from clinching their second IPL crown. To book a place in the summit clash, they must overcome the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, with RCB already waiting for their opponents in the final.