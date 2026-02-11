A Distraught Rahmanullah Gurbaz In Tears After Afghanistan's Heartbreaking Super-Over Defeat To South Africa In T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan suffered a narrow, heartbreaking super-over defeat to South Africa in the 13th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 11.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Devastated After Afghanistan's Defeat To Proteas

The Afghans gave their best to secure points from the match, but in the second super-over, it was South Africa who had the last laugh in Ahmedabad.

After the match ended, Rahmanullah Gurbaz was devastated, sitting alone in the dugout with tears rolling down his face following Afghanistan’s heartbreaking loss.

Gurbaz gave everything in the match, but it all went in vain. The Afghan wicketkeeper-batter played a stunning knock of 84 runs from 42 balls at a strike rate of 200.00. During the chase, he struck four fours and seven sixes. His innings came to an end in the third delivery of the 13th over of the second innings, dismissed by Keshav Maharaj.

Even in the second super-over, Gurbaz smashed three consecutive sixes and powered Afghanistan close to victory, but once again fell short against Proteas spinner Maharaj.

Gurbaz made his T20I debut in 2019 against Zimbabwe in Mirpur. In T20Is, the 24-year-old has played 85 matches, scoring 2,250 runs at a strike rate of 135.54 and an average of 26.47. His tally includes one century and 13 half-centuries for Afghanistan.

South Africa Clinch Thrilling Win Over Afghanistan

Coming to the match, Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. Quinton de Kock (59 off 41) and Ryan Rickelton (61 off 28) led South Africa’s charge, powering the Proteas to 187/6. Azmatullah Omarzai spearheaded the Afghan bowling attack with a three-wicket haul, conceding 41 runs in his four-over spell, while Rashid Khan picked up two wickets in his four overs.