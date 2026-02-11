Quinton de Kock Shatters AB de Villiers' Remarkable T20 World Cup Landmark With Clinical Fifty Against Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa clinched a historic win over Afghanistan in the second super over at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 11.

The match was full of drama, with both teams giving everything to secure victory. It ultimately took two super overs to decide the winner in the 13th match of the prestigious tournament.

Quinton de Kock Scripts History

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock scripted history as he surpassed legendary batter AB de Villiers to become the highest run-scorer for South Africa in T20 World Cup history. De Kock now holds the top spot with 737 runs, while De Villiers follows with 717 runs. JP Duminy is third with 568 runs, David Miller is fourth with 482 runs, and current skipper Aiden Markram rounds out the top five with 448 runs.

Advertisement

In the first innings, the 33-year-old wicketkeeper-batter played a brilliant knock of 59 runs from 41 balls at a strike rate of 143.90, hammering five fours and three sixes.

Quinton de Kock began his T20I career in 2012 against New Zealand in Durban. Since then, he has played 103 matches and 102 innings, scoring 2,939 runs at a strike rate of 142.39 and an average of 31.60. His tally includes two centuries and 18 fifties in the 20-over format.

Advertisement

South Africa Clinch Narrow Win Over Afghanistan

Recapping the match: Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. De Kock (59 off 41) and Ryan Rickelton (61 off 28) powered South Africa to 187/6. Azmatullah Omarzai led the Afghan bowling attack with a three-wicket spell.

During the chase, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (84 off 42) kept Afghanistan in the hunt with a scintillating knock, while Noor Ahmad (15* off 9) played a clutch cameo to push the game into a super over. After both sides tied in the first super over, a second was required to determine the winner.