'A New Chapter Begins': Indian Speedster Mukesh Kumar Blessed With Baby Boy, Post Goes Viral

Indian cricketer Mukesh Kumar started a new inning in his life as a pacer, and his wife was blessed with a baby boy.

Mukesh Kumar took to his official Instagram handle and shared a post, which went viral seconds after he shared it on the internet.

The 31-year-old shared a picture of himself holding the baby's fingers, which gained 13.6K-plus likes on Instagram.

Mukesh Kumar Welcomes Baby Boy, Instagram Post Goes Viral

While sharing the pictures, Mukesh Kumar said that he and his wife are starting a new chapter with the "tiniest heartbeat".

"A new chapter begins… with the tiniest heartbeat," Mukesh Kumar wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the couple, Mukesh and Divya, also shared a statement, saying that they have stepped into parenthood.

"Together in love, now together in parenthood with our baby boy in our arms. Love and Gratitude," the statement read.

The Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar and his Divya Singh tied the knot in November 2023.

Soon after the pictures were shared on the internet, the player's teammates Suryakumar Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhishek Porel, Pragyan Ojha, Rinku Singh, and others congratulated the Indian bowler.

Mukesh Kumar's Stats With The Indian Cricket Team

Mukesh Kumar made his Test debut in 2023 against the West Indies. Following that, the Indian bowler played three matches and six innings, bagging seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.78.

The 31-year-old played his first ODI match in 2023 against the Caribbean. After that, Mukesh appeared in six 50-over matches and six innings, picking up five wickets, at an economy rate of 5.56.

On the other hand, Mukesh Kumar has been more effective in the T20Is. His maiden 20-over match for India came in 2023 against the West Indies. In T20Is, he played 17 matches, taking 20 wickets at an economy rate of 9.01.