Brad Haddin Advises Shubman Gill-Led Team India To Exclude Ravindra Jadeja From Edgbaston Test Against England: 'Not The Best Option'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India conceded a five-wicket defeat against Ben Stokes' England in the first match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley in Leeds, on Tuesday, June 24th.

England batter Ben Duckett received the 'Player of the Match' award following his blitz knock of 149 runs during the run chase. Meanwhile, Team India had five centurions in both innings, but still failed to clinch a win.

Team India could have easily clinched a win if the tailenders of the batting lineup and the bowling attack had failed to make a mark in the game.

Ravindra Jadeja played a disappointing knock in the game with both bat and ball. Including both innings, Jadeja scored 36 runs at a strike rate of 65.45. Meanwhile, he has picked up just one wicket while bowling.

Brad Haddin Asks For Ravindra Jadeja's Exclusion From Team India Playing XI At Edgbaston Test

While speaking on the LiSTNR Sport podcast, former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin criticized Ravindra Jadeja, questioning if we are seeing the India all-rounder's downfall or not.

He added that Jadeja is effective in Indian conditions. The former cricketer further added that the 36-year-old is not the best option outside in terms of bowling.

"Are we seeing the decline of Ravindra Jadeja? I mean yes, he is effective in Indian conditions and how hard it is to play left-arm spin in India but I don't think he is the best option to have in the team spin wise," Brad Haddin told LiSTNR Sport podcast.

Ravindra Jadeja's Numbers In Test

Ravindra Jadeja made his Test debut in 2012 against England. Following that, the 36-year-old played 81 Test matches and 120 innings, scoring 3406 runs at an average of 34.75. Meanwhile, Jadeja has picked up 324 wickets in 152 Test innings at an economy rate of 2.54.