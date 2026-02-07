'A Perfect Compass In Motion': Internet Goes Frenzy Over Suryakumar Yadav's Masterclass In India vs USA T20 World Cup Opener At Wankhede

Defending champions India are currently locking horns with the USA at the Wankhede Stadium for their T20 World Cup opener match. At the commencement of the match, the USA won the toss and opted to bowl, inviting India to bat first.

However, things did not look good for the hosts, as star batter Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck, while his opening partner Ishan Kishan only managed to register 20 runs before he walked back to the pavilion. What followed this was a batting collapse by India as the hosts lost wickets in quick succession.

However, despite the gloom, skipper Suryakumar Yadav came to the rescue and smashed 84 runs off 49 deliveries to propel India to set a target of 161 runs for USA to chase. Following the 1st innings, the internet exploded with praises for the India skipper.

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav Comes To The Rescue

Suryakumar Yadav played a proper captain's innings as he was the last man unbeaten at the end of the 1st innings after Varun Chakaravarthy was run out in the last ball. The skipper scored 51 runs off 36 balls to reach his half-century and had built a key partnership with Axar Patel to steady the shaky India boat.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed four boundaries in the last over, laced with two sixes and two fours, helping India reach the 160-run mark and setting a target for the USA.

Advertisement

Following the end of the innings, netizens took to social media to hail praises for the skipper for his unbeaten knock.