'A Privilege To Learn': Ravindra Jadeja And His Wife Meet Narendra Modi, Indian All-rounder Hails PM's Leadership

On February 10, 2026, former CSK star Ravindra Jadeja took to X to share pictures from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House, Delhi. Ravindra Jadeja was joined by his wife, MLA from Jamanagar North and a part of the Bharatiya Janta Party, Rivaba Jadeja.

This is not the first time that Ravindra Jadeja met PM Narendra Modi; the player met PM Modi in 2010, when the latter was still the chief minister of Gujarat. In an interview last year, Jadeja recalled how PM Modi met the Indian team briefly before their match against South Africa in Ahmedabad, where the latter had told then-captain MS Dhoni to take care of Jadeja.

Following that meeting in 2010, Ravindra Jadeja has met the Prime Minister quite a handful of times, given that his wife is Jamanagar North's MLA.

Ravindra Jadeja And His Wife Meet PM Narendra Modi At Parliament House

In Jadeja's X post, the Team India star expressed how it was a privilege to meet Prime Minister Narendra and that it was an honour to learn from such leadership. Additionally, the all-rounder expresses how inspiring PM Modi's clarity of thought and enthusiasm are.

Jadeja wrote, "An absolute privilege and honour to meet and interact with Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi sir. His clarity of thought, enthusiasm, and commitment to excellence are deeply inspiring. A privilege to learn from such leadership."

Ravindra Jadeja Under Scrutiny After Underwhelming Performance Against New Zealand

Ravindra Jadeja was last seen in the 3-match ODI series against New Zealand, where the player failed to make an impact as India lost 2-1 to the visitors. For years, the all-rounder has been one of India's most reliable players; however, in recent times, the aura seems to be fading a bit in the 50-over format.