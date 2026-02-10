'He Bowled Like...': Ricky Ponting Lauds In-Form India Pacer Ahead Of Namibia Clash In T20 World Cup 2026

The Men in Blue started their T20 World Cup campaign with a clash against USA at Wankhede Stadium on February 7, 2026, with India winning the match by 29 runs. While the Indian batters faced early jitters in the 1st innings, Suryakumar Yadav's 49-ball 84-run knock helped India set a target of 161 runs.

In the 2nd innings, while USA tried to settle on the crease, the Indian bowlers did not allow it, as they picked up wickets successfully and restricted their opponents to 132 runs at the end of 20 overs. Notably, Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets, whereas vice-captain Axar Patel and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh got two wickets, respectively.

Ahead of India's match against Namibia, Australian legend Ricky Ponting praised Arshdeep Singh for his performance against USA in their opening match.

Ricky Ponting On Arshdeep Singh's Form In T20 World Cup

On the ICC Review Podcast, Ricky Ponting highlighted Arshdeep Singh's newly developed skill, which was on display in India's opening match against USA.

While speaking on the ICC Review Podcast, Ponting shared, "One thing I did notice last night is actually he's developed in his bowling a different slow ball than he usually has. He bowled like almost one that rolled out the side of his fingers yesterday, like a little in-swinger type ball to a left-hander, which will obviously swing a little bit across the right-hander as well. So that's a new skill that he's added."

Notably, Ricky Ponting has worked closely with Arshdeep at the Punjab Super Kings in the IPL, with the former being the team's head coach.

India Set To Face Namibia Next In T20 World Cup