'A Step Ahead Even Of Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi': R Ashwin Bats For Priyansh Arya, Calls PBKS Sensation Versatile

Priyansh Arya has been a game-changer for Punjab Kings since he burst onto the scene in IPL 2025. The swashbuckling southpaw has quietly made his name as one of the most explosive batters in IPL, and he has further finetuned his skills this campaign. With the likes of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hotting the right note, Arya has quietly navigated the challenge with ease.

Priyansh Arya Better Than Ayush Mhatre And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Arya has batted with sheer maturity and has attained the best strike rate of 248.24 among all in IPL 2026 this season. In 5 matches, he has already slammed 211 runs and riding on his shoulder, Punjab have looked unbeatable this season. Priyansh missed his 2nd century by a whisker when he smashed a 93 off 37, showcasing his range of shots.

Former CSK and Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Priyansh Arya is one step ahead of both Mhatre and Sooryavanshi.

On his YouTube channel, he said, “Kisiko upar-neeche laane ka nahi hai, magar ye jo Priyansh Arya hai na. Jitna Ayush Mhatre, jitna Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hain, usse bhi thora ek kadam mujhe lag raha hain agey hain. Compare nahi kar raha hu. Kyunki yeh bada run bana leta hain, inke paas range of shots zyada hain.” (“I am not trying to put anyone above or below anyone, but Priyansh Arya, to me, looks a step ahead even of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. I am not comparing them, because he goes on to make big scores and he has a wider range of shots.”)

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PBKS Have Emerged As A Title Contender In IPL 2026

Under Shreyas Iyer's leadership, the Punjab Kings have maintained their dominance in the IPL. He led the side to the final last season, and this season too, they have remained the only unbeaten team so far. In the last match against Lucknow Super Giants, Connolly and Arya ran riot as Punjab crushed their opponent by 54 runs.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma Sets Sights On Another Major Feat As SRH Lock Horns With DC In IPL 2026

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