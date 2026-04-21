CSK Rocked By Injury Blow! Batting Sensation Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered a huge blow midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as batting sensation Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

In an official statement, CSK confirmed that Mhatre sustained a left hamstring injury, which will keep him sidelined for the rest of IPL 2026.

"Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. Ayush’s injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6–12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery," CSK wrote in their official statement.

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