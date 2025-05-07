sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Strikes Pakistan | Operation Sindoor | India Avenges Pahalgam Attack | India Targets Terror Camps in PoK | Indian Action Against Pak | IPL 2025 | India-UK Free Trade Agreement | CBSE Results 2025 | Nationwide Mock Drills |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • 'Aa Gayaa Swaad?' Shahid Afridi Brutally Trolled After IAF's Successful 'Operation Sindoor' in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Updated May 7th 2025, 10:11 IST

'Aa Gayaa Swaad?' Shahid Afridi Brutally Trolled After IAF's Successful 'Operation Sindoor' in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Operation Sindoor: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi faced the trolls after India's successful 'Operation Sindoor'.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Shahid Afridi Trolled
Shahid Afridi Trolled | Image: GT20 Canada / X/@iamraina

Operation Sindoor: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, who made an insensitive comment, is now facing trolls. Afridi had questioned the Indian government and their inability to avert the attack. Now, after Indian Armed Forces' successful ‘Operation Sindoor’, the former Pakistani cricketer is getting blasted - majorly by Indians. 

ALSO READ: Gambhir Delivers A No-Nonsense Verdict On India's 1-3 Loss To AUS in BGT

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 has been one of the deadliest in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama incident. The attack that took the lives of 25 Indian nationals and a Nepali citizen, triggered global condemnation, and India has pointed towards Pakistan-backed terror outfits being responsible.

Speaking to Samaa TV recently, Afridi said, "Tum logon ki 8 lakh hi fauj hai Kashmir mein aur yeh ho gaya. Iska matlab nalayak ho, nikamme ho na tum log security de nahi sake logon ko (You have an 800,000-strong army in Kashmir and this still happened. It means you are inefficient and useless if you can't provide security to the people)."

Here are some of the comments on Afridi after ‘Operation Sindoor’. 

'Aa Gayaa Swaad?'

Will Afridi React? 

Meanwhile, it would now be interesting if Afridi reacts to it or stays mum. Afridi had also blamed the media unnecessarily for their coverage of the incident and urged India to provide proof of Pakistan's involvement in the terror attack. Following that, Afridi got a befitting response from former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan after his insensitive comments. It would also be interesting to see if Dhawan responds now. 

Published May 7th 2025, 10:07 IST

Pakistan