'Aa Gayaa Swaad?' Shahid Afridi Brutally Trolled After IAF's Successful 'Operation Sindoor' in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Operation Sindoor: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, who made an insensitive comment, is now facing trolls. Afridi had questioned the Indian government and their inability to avert the attack. Now, after Indian Armed Forces' successful ‘Operation Sindoor’, the former Pakistani cricketer is getting blasted - majorly by Indians.

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 has been one of the deadliest in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama incident. The attack that took the lives of 25 Indian nationals and a Nepali citizen, triggered global condemnation, and India has pointed towards Pakistan-backed terror outfits being responsible.

Speaking to Samaa TV recently, Afridi said, "Tum logon ki 8 lakh hi fauj hai Kashmir mein aur yeh ho gaya. Iska matlab nalayak ho, nikamme ho na tum log security de nahi sake logon ko (You have an 800,000-strong army in Kashmir and this still happened. It means you are inefficient and useless if you can't provide security to the people)."

