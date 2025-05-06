sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-UK Free Trade Agreement | Cong Gives Ammunition to Pak | CBSE Results 2025 | Nationwide Mock Drills | Trump vs Harvard | Pahalgam Terror Attack | IPL 2025 |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Gautam Gambhir Delivers A No-Nonsense Verdict On India's 1-3 Loss To Australia In Border Gavaskar Trophy Series

Updated May 6th 2025, 20:42 IST

Gautam Gambhir Delivers A No-Nonsense Verdict On India's 1-3 Loss To Australia In Border Gavaskar Trophy Series

After Team India's shambolic 1-3 defeat to Australia at the Border Gavaskar Trophy, head coach Gautam Gambhir delivers a bold verdict on the team's performance.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Follow: Google News Icon
Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah
Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah inspect the pitch ahead of the fifth and last test match against Australia, at Sydney Cricket Ground | Image: ANI Photo

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had no holds barred when he delivered a verdict on the team's performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Gambhir claimed the Men in Blue were on track for a historic series win if they had one session and one extra bowler with them during the series. The head coach's remark was straightforward, indicating that they failed to pull off a proper strategy in critical moments of the play.   

Gautam Gambhir Delivers A Crisp Verdict On India's BGT Performance

The Indian Men's Cricket Team, led by Rohit Sharma, faced Australia for the historic Border Gavaskar Trophy series while Down Under, where the visitors lost 1-3. India's loss was heavy as top batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to give out a proper outing with the bat. The bowling did a splendid job, but lacked the balance in overall performance, leading to them bottling the entire series except the Perth Test. Gambhir delivered a cut-throat assessment of India's performance at the BGT Series.

"We were one session, one bowler short of winning the Australia series," Gautam Gambhir said to ABP.

Also Read: 'That Won't Change' - India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Addresses Reported Rift With Rohit Sharma

Team India Yet To Roar Back In Red-Ball Cricket

India's massive defeat at the Border Gavaskar Trophy highlighted the zones where the team lacked depth and how the batters lacked consistency in overseas conditions. The team's over-reliance on Jasprit Bumrah, which led to him getting injured, indicated their lack of proper bowlers during away tours.

The Indian side showcased proper dominance in white-ball cricket as they secured a massive win at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final. Rohit Sharma secured consecutive ICC titles and became the third skipper to secure a championship title.

Team India will have a huge target on their backs after the IPL 2025. The Men in Blue will be in action against England in an away series, which begins from June 20, 2025.

Also Read: Ashish Nehra Fumes On Sidelines as Gujarat Titans Drop Hat-trick of Catches vs Mumbai Indians

Published May 6th 2025, 20:42 IST