'I Will Be Amazed': Ex-India Opener Addresses The Possibilities Of MS Dhoni Becoming The Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team In Future

India are one of the busiest cricket-playing nations as far as the other teams are concerned. Workload management is one of the things debated in and around Indian cricket, as there are players who play all the three formats of the game. Just like the players, the job of the Indian Head Coach is also one of the busiest. The players still have the luxury to pick, choose, series and formats, but as far as the role of a coach goes, he has to accompany the team each and everywhere, and that demands a lot of time.

Aakash Chopra Opens Up On Possibilities Of MS Dhoni Becoming Indian Coach

MS Dhoni is one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket. Dhoni also enjoys the distinction of being the first and the only skipper in the history of the game to win three ICC Trophies for India. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman bid goodbye to international cricket in 2020, and since then, he has just continued to play the IPL.

The ex-India skipper did accompany the Indian Team as a mentor during the 2021 T20 World Cup, but the 'Men in Blue' had a group stage exit after losing crucial games to Pakistan and New Zealand. Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra has now opened up on the possibilities of MS Dhoni becoming the Head Coach of the Indian Team in near future.

"That is a big one. I don't think he is interested. Coaching is a difficult job. Coaching keeps you as busy as you were when playing, and sometimes even more than that. You have a family, and you say that you have done the same thing your entire life, you have lived your life out of a suitcase, and you don't want to do that job now. I don't know whether Dhoni would have that much time. I will be amazed if he has that much time," said Chopra.

Suspense Around MS Dhoni's IPL 2026 Participation