Jasprit Bumrah Communicates Status To Ajit Agarkar, Confirms Availability For Asia Cup 2025: Report

Jasprit Bumrah has communicated his desire to be a part of the Asia Cup squad, as per reports. As per the Indian Express, Bumrah has confirmed his availability for the Asia Cup, which is slated to take place in Dubai next month.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Feature In Asia Cup?

Bumrah hasn't played white ball cricket for India since the T20 World Cup final and featured in only three Test matches against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He took 15 wickets in the last T20 WC, leading India to their 2nd T20 World Cup title.

“Bumrah has informed the selectors that he will be available for Asia Cup selection. The selection committee will meet and discuss it when they meet next week.”

The squad for the Asia Cup is likely to be announced on Tuesday in a press conference in Mumbai. Bumrah has had his fair share of injury concerns and suffered a back injury in the Sydney Test in Australia at the start of this year. Bumrah has remained India's most potent weapon across all three formats, but his recurring injury issues have made it difficult to pick him up on regular occasions.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav Passed His Fitness Test

Managing Bumrah's workload will be a priority, and it remains to be seen whether he will be selected in the Asia Cup squad given his prolonged injury history.