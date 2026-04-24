Ex-Cricketer Highlights Rohit Sharma Factor During MI’s Heavy Loss Against CSK In IPL 2026: 'They Have Certainly Missed Him'

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a humiliating 103-run defeat to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 23.

Sanju Samson was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 101 off 54 balls, scored at a strike rate of 187.04. He struck 10 fours and 6 sixes during his time at the crease.

Following Mumbai’s defeat, former cricketer Aakash Chopra claimed that MI have certainly missed the presence of Rohit Sharma in the squad.

ALSO READ: CSK Star Sanju Samson Steals The Show With Majestic Ton Against MI In IPL 2026

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Did Mumbai Indians Miss Rohit Sharma? Aakash Chopra Explains

Speaking on JioStar, Chopra said MI lacked a strong start against CSK, which made chasing the target far more difficult.

“They have certainly missed Rohit Sharma. Without strong starts, chasing totals in the 210–220 range becomes very difficult. Suryakumar Yadav (156 runs in seven matches at an average of 22.28 and a strike rate of 141, with a fifty) and Hardik Pandya (97 runs in six matches at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of over 140) have not contributed enough so far. While there have been positives like Tilak Varma’s hundred, the rest of the batting unit needs to step up. On the bowling side, apart from Jasprit Bumrah, most bowlers have been leaking runs. Ghazanfar has been consistent but needs better support from the rest,” Chopra said.

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Rohit has now missed three consecutive games after sustaining a hamstring injury against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 12.

He scored 19 runs off 13 balls at a strike rate of 146.15 in that match, hitting two fours and one six. Before the start of the sixth over, the physio came onto the field to provide treatment. However, Rohit continued to experience discomfort and eventually had to walk off.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians Break Silence After Shardul Thakur Replaced Mitchell Santner As Concussion Substitute vs CSK

Sanju Samson Garners Praise Following Century vs MI

Chopra also praised Sanju Samson for his iconic century, which proved decisive against MI.

“Samson has stepped up in that context, two unbeaten hundreds in just seven matches, and has been instrumental in carrying the team through. It is similar to the role Jos Buttler played during Rajasthan’s run to the final, and you can clearly see that influence in the way Sanju has evolved his game,” he added.

Currently, Mumbai Indians sit in eighth place on the IPL 2026 standings with four points and a net run rate of -0.736. MI have played seven matches so far, winning two and losing five.