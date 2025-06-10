Aakash Chopra Picks 'Biggest Threat' For South Africa In WTC 2025 Final Against Australia: 'He Contributes Across Departments'

Aakash Chopra picks biggest threat for South Africa in the WTC 2025 Final against Australia | Image: Instagram/@cricketaakash and ANI

WTC 2025 Final: Former cricketer Aakash Chopra opened up on the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 Final between South Africa and Australia, at the iconic Lord's, from June 11th.

South Africa finished at the top of the table with a points percentage of 69.44. The Proteas played 12 matches in the past two-year cycle from 2023 to 2025, winning eight and conceding three defeats. Temba Bavuma's side will be aiming to end their long ICC trophy drought.

On the other hand, Australia have been performing stupendously in the 2023-2025 cycle, clinching 13 wins and conceding just four defeats. Australia finished in the second position on the table with a points percentage of 67.54.

In the previous WTC 2023 Final, Australia clinched a dominating 209-run win over India and won the title. In the upcoming Final, Pat Cummins-led Aussies will have their eye on defending the prestigious mace.

Aakash Chopra Reflects On Upcoming WTC 2023-2025 Final

Ahead of the Final clash, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was in awe of Pat Cummins's captaincy, calling him the biggest threat. Chopra showered praise on Cummins for contributing across all the departments. He further added that the Australian captain Pat Cummins leads from the front under pressure.

“Pat Cummins is the biggest threat. His leadership, his bowling when there is a partnership, his batting lower down the order—he contributes across departments. He leads from the front and always keeps the opposition under pressure,” Aakash Chopra said on Star Sports.

Pat Cummins' Stats In Test Cricket

Pat Cummins is considered the greatest captain in cricket in recent times. The 32-year-old made his debut in Tests in 2011, against South Africa.