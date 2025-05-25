'Matches Were Already Out Of Reach': Aakash Chopra Slams MS Dhoni On His Role With The Bat In CSK's IPL 2025 Campaign

Updated May 25th 2025, 20:43 IST
Chennai Super Kings look like a shell of their former selves as the five time Indian Premier League champions were the first team to be eliminated in the currently ongoing season of the T20 tournament. A lot of blame for the failures of Chennai Super Kings in the current season of the IPL has been put on captain MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni has had some cameos during the season where he played like his former self, hitting balls to the boundary with a lot of ease. As CSK's season comes to an end with a win over GT, Aakash Chopra slammed MS Dhoni on his role with the bat in the current IPL season.
While speaking to StarSports, Aakash Chopra slammed MS Dhoni over his role with the bat during Chennai Super Kings' season as he stated that the MS Dhoni only hit most of his runs when the game was lost his team. He also called out MS Dhoni and his dot ball percentage against spin.
“Over the last couple of seasons, he has consistently batted at position 7 or lower in every single innings. If you dig a little deeper, you'll find that he has batted at positions 8 or 9 about 45% of the time during this period. While he has hit quite a few sixes, most of those runs have come when the matches were already out of reach.
"His contributions in winning causes haven't been particularly impressive. One key concern is his dot-ball percentage against spin — it's at 45%, which is among the highest and something fans should take seriously," said Aakash Chopra about MS Dhoni.
MS Dhoni is currently 43 years of age and will be 44 as the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League comes around. MS Dhoni after the match against Gujarat Titans, stated that he has not decided on retirement as of right now but he still has 4-5 months to decide whether he will feature in the next season.
