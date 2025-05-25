'It Needs Lot Of Maintenance': MS Dhoni Gives Big Update On His Fitness Levels As Fans Speculate His Retirement After IPL 2025

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni is leading Chennai for one last time in IPL 2025. The Chennai Super Kings are taking on the Gujarat Titans in their last game of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Chennai is already on the last spot of the IPL 2025 points table, but Gujarat is still in with a chance to make it to the top two and play Qualifier 1.

This is the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League that there will be two consecutive finals (2024 and 2025) without MS Dhoni. This speaks a lot about Chennai Super Kings' fall from grace and how the team is in complete need of an overhaul. The Chennai Super Kings started IPL 2025 in style by getting the better of Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in their opening game, but since then, their campaign has gone downhill.

MS Dhoni Gives Honest Take On His Fitness Levels

MS Dhoni took over Chennai Super Kings' leadership duties once regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. MS Dhoni's fitness and batting number have been talked about a lot this season. In many games, Dhoni came out to bat lower down the order, and this cost CSK many games. As Chennai's campaign in IPL 2025 comes to a close, there are speculations that he might not return for the next edition.

MS Dhoni has now given a very blunt take on his body, his fitness levels, and where he feels he is at currently. 'Every year is a new challenge. It (the body) needs a lot of maintenance. Didn't trouble me enough when I was playing international cricket', said the Chennai Super Kings skipper at the toss.

CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming Vows To Stick To Old Template

After the resumption of IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings Head Coach Stephen Fleming was specifically asked about his team altering its ways before the next edition.