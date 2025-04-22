Aaron Finch Rips Kolkata Knight Riders Apart, Doesn't Mince Words As He Highlights The Biggest Reason Behind KKR's Downfall

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders ' ongoing campaign in the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League keeps getting worse with every passing match. The defending champions, who were touted as the strongest team on paper, have had performances on the field that have been far from satisfactory.

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata Knight Riders are currently under the scanner for their below-par performances in the eighteenth edition of the IPL. It is safe to say that apart from Ajinkya Rahane, no other Kolkata Knight Riders batter has been able to perform on a consistent basis.

Be it the top order or the middle order, KKR's long batting lineup isn't helping them, and time is now running out really quickly for them.

Aaron Finch Questions Kolkata Knight Riders' Intent

Just like five-time champions Chennai Super Kings , the Kolkata Knight Riders are being questioned due to the lack of intent in their batting. Kolkata had to chase 200 runs against the Gujarat Titans, but apart from their skipper Ajinkya Rahane, none of the batters looked like going after the Gujarat Titans bowlers.

Former Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders player Aaron Finch has expressed being shocked by KKR's intent and had some harsh words to say for the defending champions, which, in hindsight, are true.

"For me, that was just a really poor calculation of how to go about a run chase of 200. There are nine batters; you don't need to rebuild anything. The game was over after ten [overs], wasn't it? They just let the required run rate get so far out of hand. It was so strange to watch them just trying to knock it around. Very, very strange innings. They went out with the attitude not to lose by 100 runs," said Finch while speaking on ESPN Cricinfo.

