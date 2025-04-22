Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playfully Troll Punjab Kings After Defeating Them, Use Iconic Bollywood Track To Flaunt Victory

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been in red-hot form in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. RCB have looked like a settled unit so far, and they are likely to go through the playoffs and better their chances of winning their maiden IPL trophy.

Bengaluru have been nothing less than perfect in all the departments of the game, with each and every player contributing equally. Bengaluru's challenge this season has been their home games. As bizarre as it may sound, RCB have lost all their home games and have won all their away games so far this season.

From the eight matches that they have played so far, Bengaluru have won five matches and lost three. They are in the third spot on the IPL 2025 points table with a total Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.472. Bengaluru recently defeated Punjab Kings by 7 wickets in Chandigarh.

RCB Celebrate Their Win Over Punjab In Unique Style

Interestingly, both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings locked horns with each other twice within a span of three days. Both the games produced contrasting results. Punjab beat Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy, but RCB bounced back and outplayed Shreyas Iyer and his men in Chandigarh.

RCB's worst batting performance of this season came against Punjab at the Chinnaswamy, but fortunately, they were saved by Aussie all-rounder Tim David. Two days after RCB beat Punjab in Chandigarh, they playfully teased Iyer and his men in a unique fashion.

RCB has posted a reel on their Instagram feed which features the key performers from the RCB vs PBKS clash, but it is the background score that is making all the noise. RCB have used the song 'Udta Punjab' in the reel they posted.

Bengaluru To Lock Horns With Rajasthan Next