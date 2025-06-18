AB de Villiers Advocates For Urgent Reforms Following South Africa's WTC Triumph: 'Something Needs To Be Done'

South Africa finally ended their prolonged drought for an ICC title with a brilliant win over Australia in the World Test Championship 2025 final at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Riding on Aiden Markram's 8th Test ton, the Proteas brought up a five-wicket win over the Aussies to reclaim their authority in red-ball cricket.

AB de Villiers Raises Questions On WTC Fixture Scheduling

However, the reigning WTC champions have been provided a very peculiar schedule for the next 2025/27 cycle. They are scheduled to play two Test matches against Zimbabwe next month, but those matches won't be counted in the WTC cycle. They are only poised to play four matches in the next one and a half year, and that hasn't gone down well with AB de Villiers. A grand welcome for Temba Bavuma's side on the home soil needs to wait for a prolonged period as they are not scheduled to play a home Test match until October next year.

On BBC World Service's Stumped podcast, AB de Villiers said, “[This moment] won't be lost. It was too big and too special for all South Africans - it was a Test match no one will ever forget.

"But yes, to a certain extent, something needs to be done.

"I saw the schedule that came out for the next cycle of the WTC and there is an improvement, but I still feel there's work that needs to be done there to just to get it as consistent as possible and as fair as possible for all for all Test-playing nations."

