South Africa To Celebrate World Test Championship Final Win With Fans, Plan Special Celebration Event

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma holds the winner's trophy and celebrates with teammates after their win in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

WTC Final: Cricket South Africa has put forth a public invitation for the local fans to join the team so that they can celebrate their WTC Final win in unison. Upon their return to the Republic of South Africa, a grand event has been planned where the fans could see the mace at close range and also witness the historic championship-winning side, which defeated the mighty Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Cricket South Africa To Celebrate With Fans Back Home

South Africa made history after becoming the World Test Champions at the home of cricket in Lord's. The Temba Bavuma-led side defeated the defending champs Australia, in what turned out to be a rollercoaster encounter that had the fans gripped to the edge of their seats. A commanding performance from the Proteas Men allowed them to capitalise in the game, even though the Aussies had picked up the lead in the game.

The Proteas Men intend to celebrate with the fans, and they have invited the people of South Africa to come and be a part of the celebrations with them. The team and coaching staff have extended an invitation to the supporters to come and celebrate in Sandton City.

“Come and be part of the celebrations, meet your favourite Proteas players, and get a closer look at the coveted WTC mace. Plus, the first 100 fans to arrive will receive an exclusive WTC Champions shirt.

“That’s not all – fans can look forward to exciting spot giveaways throughout the event. And for one lucky supporter, there’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to join the Proteas on stage for a champion’s photo opportunity,” a statement read, as quoted by The South African.

Temba Bavuma-led Proteas Men Yet To Return Home

The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa are still relishing their historic finish in London, where they clinched the coveted Test mace. The entire side is yet to return to their country. But their return date has been announced.