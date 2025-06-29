AB de Villiers Advocates Strategic Use of Jasprit Bumrah, Wants India To Have A 'Dale Steyn' Approach: 'It’s Very Difficult To...'

Managing Jasprit Bumrah's workload will be a huge challenge for Team India during this England tour. Shubman Gill and Co. had a worrisome start to the five-match Test series, having lost the first Test by five wickets.

AB de Villiers Wants India To Take The "Dale Steyn' Approach For Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has been the bowling spearhead for the Indian team for the last few years. But his persistent injury issues have remained a concern. He was injured in the Sydney Test during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and missed a huge portion of cricket, including the Champions Trophy and the England series.

Former South African captain Ab de Villiers believes India should take an approach how the Proteas used Dale Steyn during his time.

As quoted by the Indian Express, he said, “He is probably the top bowler in the world in all formats right now. So, it’s very difficult to decide a way to rest him, but in my opinion, Test cricket is the ultimate form of the game. And this Test series probably would’ve been the one, in my opinion, to get him ready for all five Test matches. That’s what we used to do with Dale (Steyn). Rest him in lesser important T20 and ODI series and get him ready for the big Test series against Australia, England, and India away from home… New Zealand to a certain extent, depending on the rankings at that time."

Jasprit Bumrah Is Uncertain For Second Test