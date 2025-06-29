Ahead Of Edgbaston Test, India Sent Big Warning, Huge Jasprit Bumrah Flaw Pointed Out: 'You're Going To Rely A Lot...'

Jasprit Bumrah has become an inevitable part of the Indian Cricket Team across all formats. Despite India's defeat in Leeds, the 31-year-old emerged as one of the shining lights, picking up a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

England Legend Showered Praises On Jasprit Bumrah

India failed to secure a place in the World Test Championship final for the first time, and the onus will be on Bumrah to lead India's challenge in red-ball cricket in the ongoing cycle. His persistent injury issues have been an issue for the India team, and keeping his workload in mind, the Mumbai Indians bowler is likely to play three out of the five Test matches.

Over-reliance on Bumrah has opened up many vulnerabilities, and former England star Allan Lamb highlighted the point. In an interaction with PTI, the England legend said, "I always thought that Indian cricket was going to go up, it was on the gradual climb. And because of the population and being your number one sport, cricket was always going to be the top of the tree.

"The IPL has changed cricket in India and the world. It's incredible to see these youngsters coming through, the 15-year-olds and the 16-year-olds (like Vaibhav Suryavanshi), and making a name for themselves.

“In one day cricket, India should win every competition. In Test matches, you're going to rely a lot on Bumrah and you're going to miss Virat Kohli big time.”

Jasprit Bumrah's Availability Remains A Mystery