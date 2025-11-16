AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis Celebrate South Africa's Historic Test Victory Over India At Eden Gardens

Former South African cricketers AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Dale Steyn expressed delight after South Africa's historic Test win over India at Eden Gardens in the first match of the ongoing series. On the other hand, England legend Kevin Pietersen attributed the batting collapses by both teams to the "modern day game."

South Africa claimed their first Test victory on Indian soil since 2010, defeating the hosts by 30 runs in the opening match of the two-Test series on Sunday. The match concluded on the third day as India failed to reach the 124-run target set by South Africa on a pitch where the highest individual score in the entire match was just 55, by Temba Bavuma.

Former South African cricketers AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Dale Steyn took to X and expressed joy over South Africa's historic victory.

De Villiers said, "Crazy good win that! Well done Proteas I'm speechless" while Du Plessis said, "PROTEAS !!!!" along with the South African flag emoji.

Former Proteas pacer Dale Steyn congratulated the team, saying, "What a win! Congratulations Temba and the Proteas!"

Meanwhile, Pietersen launched a rant against modern-day cricket players after India struggled with their defensive skills and were dismissed for just 93 while chasing 124.

"Just hear me out here: Seeing the wicket first and then the scores and then the result in Kolkata, it can only be put down to batters modern day techniques. Batters grow up now to hit sixes and play switch-hits. They don't grow up to build an innings and learn the art of survival. This is fact, as I know what's being taught and I'm a part of many player discussions."

Pietersen argued that modern cricket prioritises entertainment and financial gain over traditional skills, such as survival and playing spin. He acknowledged that players are just following the system, encouraged them to earn as much as possible, and criticised the silence around the influence of money in the game.

"The player is not to blame at all as it is exactly where the modern day game is. The priority right now in the game isn't about survival or the art of playing a spinning ball. The game of cricket is now about bright lights, loud music and a financial return for cricket boards, private equity and private ownership," said the former England batter in the X post.